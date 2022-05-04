Though reports claim Netflix may have had a drop in subscribers for the first time, you can’t fault the team who choose the content at Netflix, as they once again prove they are the number one platform with a host of great new shows hitting the platform in May.

A highly anticipated fourth and final series of Stranger Things, the return of Mike Myers and more true crime goodness are all set for upload in May, alongside a host of other great new television shows.

Netflix’s new additions in May 2022 promise to be full of mystery, sci-fi and entertainment – and, as always, they will be absolutely binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best TV shows being added to Netflix in May.

1. El Marginal (Season 5) - May 4 El Marginal returns for a fifth season, with Juan Minujín returning as Miguel Palacios AKA Pastor, along side Nicolás Furtado.

2. The Pentaverate - May 5 Hollywood hero Mike Myers makes his long awaited return in The Pentaverate, which sees him star as a Canadian journalist attempting to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347.

3. Clark - May 5 Bill Skarsgård stars in the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome" in Clark.

4. Workin' Moms (Season 6) - May 10 The popular TV hit Workin' Moms returns for a sixth season in May.