Another month, another slew of great TV and film to catch on Netflix.

From business-minded true-fraud docu-series to Sundance Film Festival cuts, this month's slate has something for everyone.

Ozark Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

Here are the best-looking Netflix Original shows and movies coming to the service in February 2020.

Spenser Confidential

This new film starring Mark Wahlberg could be Netflix's next comedy hit, telling the story of an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it.

Spenser's just out of prison, and plans to leave Boston behind for good, but before he can do so, he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor with a promising MMA amateur.

But when two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits the protege and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

When can I watch it? 6 March

Dirty Money (Season 2)

The critically-acclaimed investigative series returns for a second season, with more up-close and personal views into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business.

This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

When can I watch it? 11 March

Lost Girls

Inspired by a best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, Lost Girls tells the story of Mari (Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan) who's on the hunt to find her missing 24-year-old daughter, Shannan.

Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island.

Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.

When can I watch it? 13 March

Feel Good

Netflix describe this new comedy-drama as "a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality."

It stars comedian Mae Martin as a rising talent on the stand-up circuit, and a recovering addict whose addictive behaviours and intense romanticism dominate every part of her life.

When she meets pragmatic - but heterosexual - George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same.

When can I watch it? 19 March

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in this four part series.

Walker was America’s first female self-made millionaire, and, inspired by a book by her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, Self Made brings her story to the screen for the first time.

Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionised black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

When can I watch it? 20 March

Ozark (Season 3)

Picking up six months after the events of Season 2, the third series of the Jason Bateman-starring crime drama the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny.

Marty preaches keeping the status quo, but, aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion.

But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.

When can I watch it? 27 March