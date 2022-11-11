As we approach the end of the year, streaming platform Netflix are ensuring they are packing their platform with some of the most bingeable content released this year.

Last year, the streamer reportedly lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade and, after a strong recovery, Netflix are doing their very best to ensure the same doesn’t happen again in 2023.

With a great batch of original contents, documentaries and highly anticipated material coming to Netflix this week, it is safe to say the streamer is on course to end the year much stronger than it began.

And with the nights getting darker and colder, the ability to watch some bingeable content has become all the more important. So here are 10 new releases on Netflix that we recommend you binge on this week.

1. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 3) - out now Dubbed as the OG of true crime, this third instalment offers unthinkable crimes, puzzling disappearances and paranormal happenings from the view point of those who experienced it. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Buying Beverly Hills - out now The steamer has launched another glamorous property based reality show, Buying Beverly Hills, which focuses on some of the most lavish homes in the popular area. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. One Of Us Is Lying (Season 2) - November 16 The second season of One Of Us Is Lying returns, where one high school student dies under suspicious circumstances after entering detention. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste - out now This true crime documentary follows the downfall of early 2000s sexual wellness company OneTaste. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales