New horror films 2022: 10 of the best new releases on Netflix in October
Looking for a scary movie or spooky series to watch this Halloween? We recommend these 10 new releases which hit Netflix in October.
Netflix never let their subscribers down when Halloween comes around, and this year will be no different.
While Netflix have been the go-to streaming service for horror heads, this year’s spooky selection is set to welcome some of the biggest names in cinema – including legendary Mexican direct Guillermo Del Toro!
What started as a tough year for the streaming platform has ended far more positively with a host of exciting new releases launching on the platform before the year ends.
With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies and scary TV series viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, it does make choosing your next Netflix bingefest a tough decision.
However, we are pretty these 10 highly anticipated horror hits are sure to please if you’re a Halloween fan.