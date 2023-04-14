All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
1 minute ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
28 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
Here are 10 of the best new releases hitting Netflix soon. Cr: NetflixHere are 10 of the best new releases hitting Netflix soon. Cr: Netflix
Here are 10 of the best new releases hitting Netflix soon. Cr: Netflix

New Films On Netflix: 10 of the best movies and TV series new to Netflix this week

Here are 10 of the best new films, documentaries and TV series coming to Netflix this week in April.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

Are you looking forward to a weekend of chill time and Netflix? Well you have chosen the perfect time, with the streaming launching a number of bingeable new releases to stream in the last few weeks of April.

The Best Films On Netflix: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix in 2023 - ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

The streaming giant has already enjoyed a storming start to the new year and have banished the concern that welcomed in 2022 by cementing their place at the world’s go to streaming platform.

Best true crime on Netflix: 17 of the most highly rated documentaries to stream on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

This week, Netflix are launching a number of great new movies starring Hollywood big hitters such as Bob Odenkirk and a host of brand new gripping time series and documentaries.

Here are 16 of the best horror movies on Netflix - according to Rotten Tomatoes

Here are our picks of the best to watch on Netflix this week.

This new three part true crime docu-series looks at archive footage and chilling reenactments and two brothers strike fear into the city.

1. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - Out now

This new three part true crime docu-series looks at archive footage and chilling reenactments and two brothers strike fear into the city. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
The excellent action thriller stars Bob Odenkirk stars as a man on a revenge mission after his house is burgled with his family asleep.

2. Nobody - Out now

The excellent action thriller stars Bob Odenkirk stars as a man on a revenge mission after his house is burgled with his family asleep. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This Spanish horror film follows three women as they investigate a series of paranormal events.

3. Phenomena - Out now

This Spanish horror film follows three women as they investigate a series of paranormal events. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This new documentary looks into the world of chimpanzees and is brought to Netflix by from the award winning filmmaker that made My Octopus Teacher.

4. Chimp Empire - April 19

This new documentary looks into the world of chimpanzees and is brought to Netflix by from the award winning filmmaker that made My Octopus Teacher. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:NetflixHollywood