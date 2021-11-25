Encanto is the latest creation from Disney, following the Madrigal family.

The Madrigals live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical place called the Encanto, giving the film its name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magic of this place has blessed every child in the family with special powers, except the main character, Mirabel.

However, it’s Mirabel who finds herself in the position of saving her family and all the magic in the Encanto when she discovers a new threat to the hidden place.

Here’s when Encanto comes out in cinemas and on Disney Plus, so you can see what Mirabel does in the face of this new danger.

When is Encanto coming out?

Encanto’s UK release date is Wednesday November 24th, coming to cinemas across the UK.

The film was released to coincide with the holiday of Thanksgiving.

Who’s in the Encanto cast?

Although Encanto is an animated film, that hasn’t stopped various famous faces from stepping up to the microphone to record voies for the movie.

The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma (aka Abuela), John Leguizamo as Bruno, and Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents.

Encanto follows the story of the only non-magical member of a gifted family, set in Columbia. Photo: Disney.

The rest of Mirabel’s family is played by Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow, taking the roles of Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa.

What is Encanto’s age rating?

In the UK, Encanto has been rated PG.

This means that unaccompanied children of any age can watch the film, as with many animated Disney films.

The official guidance states that a PG film shouldn’t disturb a child over the age of eight and it’s up to parents whether children younger than that can watch it.

When is Encanto on Disney Plus?

Encanto already has a streaming release date, coming to Disney Plus for no extra cost exactly a month after its theatre release date.

You can watch Encanto on Disney Plus from December 24th, just in time for Christmas.