All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
18 minutes ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
2 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
19 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
20 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 day ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
Some of the year's most highly anticipated films and documentaries are hitting Netflix in May 2023. Cr: Getty Images/Netflix.Some of the year's most highly anticipated films and documentaries are hitting Netflix in May 2023. Cr: Getty Images/Netflix.
Some of the year's most highly anticipated films and documentaries are hitting Netflix in May 2023. Cr: Getty Images/Netflix.

Netflix UK 2023 UK: 8 of the best films on Netflix UK newly released in May - including Anna Nicole Smith

These are the 8 best new movies on Netflix UK in May - including a brand new Anna Nicole Smith documentary.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 08:42 BST

Are you ready for the launch of some great new movies on Netflix in May? We certainly are.

Is Netflix new series The Nurse a true story, where is Pernille Kurzman now, what did Christina Aistrup Hansen do

It has been a solid start to the year for Netflix with a number of critically acclaimed documentary films, movies and smash hit TV series launching already and May looks like it is going to be a stormer!

Best new true crime on Netflix; Here are 8 of the best true crime TV series released in 2023

We have a brand new documentary based on Mark Manson’s best selling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k’ and a highly anticipated film that uncovers the life and times of Anna Nicole Smith – with added blockbuster classics thrown into the mix.

Best Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix: 13 of the most highly rated true crime series to stream in 2023

So what are you waiting for? Here are 8 of Netflix’s best new releases in May 2023.

When a popular high school suddenly switches bodies with a serial killer on the loose, hilarity, blood, guts and gore ensue! Starring Vince Vaughan as the serial killer, Freaky comes from the world of horror but is actually one of the funnier films released in the past few years.

1. Freaky - May 1

When a popular high school suddenly switches bodies with a serial killer on the loose, hilarity, blood, guts and gore ensue! Starring Vince Vaughan as the serial killer, Freaky comes from the world of horror but is actually one of the funnier films released in the past few years. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
The sequel to the popular horror thriller lands on Netflix in early May as more unwilling participants are given life or death tasks in Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions. Released fairly recently, the movie was popular with cinema goers and will likely be just as popular with Netflix fans.

2. Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions - May 4

The sequel to the popular horror thriller lands on Netflix in early May as more unwilling participants are given life or death tasks in Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions. Released fairly recently, the movie was popular with cinema goers and will likely be just as popular with Netflix fans. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Mark Manson's best selling book of the same name is brought to life in this fascinating documentary. A number one best seller, Manson is a hugely popular blogger and author that will doubtlessly be fascinating in this documentary as he gives us the tips and tricks of life.

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k, The Movie - May 9

Mark Manson's best selling book of the same name is brought to life in this fascinating documentary. A number one best seller, Manson is a hugely popular blogger and author that will doubtlessly be fascinating in this documentary as he gives us the tips and tricks of life. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This a-list cast which includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland follows an astronaut as he enters space in order to find his lost parent. This blockbuster hit is perfect for fans looking for a thriller with some big acting names.

4. Ad Astra - May 10

This a-list cast which includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland follows an astronaut as he enters space in order to find his lost parent. This blockbuster hit is perfect for fans looking for a thriller with some big acting names. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2