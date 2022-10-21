Netflix did not have the best start to 2022, with strong reports that the streaming platform had lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

However, this year was not to be the year of demise for Netflix after a number of excellent true crime series and documentaries created a whole new buzz for the streamer.

Following the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and utterly crazy true crime, the bosses at the world’s most popular subscription service are surely confident that they are now turning the tide.

A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.

So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.

1. The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman - 100% This fascinating documentary follows the barely believable true story of conman and fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard. The documentary shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim earlier in the year.

2. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer - 100% This three part documentary takes viewers back to the grimy days of 1980s New York when a series a brutal murders shock the city.

3. Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy - 100% The series charts the horrendous crimes of The Killer Clown, revealing previously unheard tapes from notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy

4. The Tinder Swindler - 97% Harmless dating app? Or social media hub of a dangerous fraudster? Tinder Swindler tracks the story of a infamous conman that used the popular dating app to swindle a bunch of unsuspecting women across the globe.