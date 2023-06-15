Best Movies on Netflix: 21 of the best Netflix Originals to stream in 2023 - including I Lost My Body
Here are the 21 Netflix Originals movies rated as the best to stream in 2023, as per Rotten Tomatoes.
For over a decade, Netflix has conquered the streaming market and have even managed to produce some of the best new movies via their Netflix Originals productions.
Some have even gone on to win and been nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes and more and are now a staple on any films fans diet.
But which Netflix Originals come the highest rated? We took a look at respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which are the top rated Netflix Original films that you can stream on Netflix UK right now – and here is your completed list.