Once of the staple of Netflix’s recent success has been its superb amount of choice with zombie flicks.
Ever since George A. Romero’s 1968 hit ‘Night of the Living Dead’ etched the legend of the flesh tearing, brain tearing, chaos causing undead into our memories, horror fans have been obsessed with the creature we’ve come to know as the zombie.
And while zombie horror have been around since the 1930s, our idea of what constitutes a modern day living dead flick has included gore, guts and a host of horror hits that pit the living against the undead.
From the moment Johnny uttered those fatal words “they’re coming to get you, Barbara” before seeing a host of his glamorous Hollywood co-stars be torn limb from limb, the horror world has never quite been the same.