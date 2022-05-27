Netflix horror movies 2022: 10 of best scary movies on Netflix, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s content has been excellent so far in 2022, despite reportedly losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade with a series of top films launched on the platform in the new year.

If you’re a genre fan, especially horror, you’re in luck: there are a host of some incredible scary films currently streaming on the site.

Whether you’re looking for flesh-tearing zombies, spooky ghost tales or unbridled horror suspense, Netflix has it all, with a list of highly rated movies sure to scare the living daylights out of you.

Don’t waste any time scrolling through Netflix menus – take a look at our list of some the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. His House Rated at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, His House is a huge hit with horror fans. Photo: Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX

2. The Babysitter Some say dark comedy, others call it gore. The Babysitter is not for the faint of heart, stabbing, shooting and even by a fireplace poker run all the way through someone's head. Eeek. Photo: Tony Rivetti Jr., SMPSP

3. The Old Ways A clever demonic possession film with a solid amount of depth to it. The Old Ways is ranked at 95%. Photo: Netflix

4. Under The Shadow Under The Shadow is a horror movie with a social conscience. Chilling and thought provoking, it's rated at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix