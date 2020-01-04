Netflix filming begins in Leith for The Princess Switch sequel

Parts of the sequel to Netflix’s The Princess Switch are being filmed in Leith this weekend.

Cameras started rolling on sequel The Princess Switch, Switched Again - starring High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens - at Mimi's Bakehouse this weekend.

The Netflix filming is taking place this weekend in Leith.

The popular bakery has been transformed into "Sweets and Treats", the shop owned by Vanessa Hudgens' character Stacy in the Netflix film. The first film, The Princess Switch, saw the star – who plays a talented baker – swap places with her doppelganger, Margaret, Duchess of Montenaro in the fictional kingdom of Belgravia.

The sequel is billed as a family-friendly Christmas film, with Netflix's SeeWhatsNext account posting: "In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with Kevin so it's up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike – party girl Fiona – foils their plans."

The High School Musical star, who will play three roles in the new film, was seen taking part in the torchlight procession as well as enjoying a pint of Tennent’s in The Guildform Arms.

As reported this week, the area is subject to parking restrictions at The Shore as well as Tolbooth Wynd, Shore Place, Coalhill and Henderson Street.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is set for a 2020 release.

