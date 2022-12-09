News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Netflix's December 2022 list is perhaps the best yet. Cr: Netflix

Netflix December 2022: Pinocchio 2022 and 17 of the best new releases coming to Netflix UK in December

Here are 18 of the most highly rated new releases movies on Netflix UK in December 2022.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade at the start of 2022, Netflix have roared back with a host of stunning new films and television shows.

With the year drawing to a close, the packed list of great content continues to come as we head into December.

Netflix Christmas Movies 2022: 18 of the best films streaming on Netflix UK

Best Films On Netflix 2022: Here are 10 of the highest rated new release films

Best True Crime Netflix 2022: Here are 10 of the best true crime documentary series

The launch of some exciting bizarre new true crime shows, the return of much series, and a host of documentaries and licensed material coming to Netflix this week, it is easy to understand why Netflix are still clearly world’s top streaming service.

As the nights getting darker, we’ve put together a perfect list of the best new content streaming on the platform this coming week.

1. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - December 15

The comedy spoof starring Jason Bateman follows a Christmas themed 'whodunit' as the cast try to work out who killed Santa Claus.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Pinocchio - December 9

Award winning director Guillermo Del Toro bring's his nightmarish vision of the Disney favourite to Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. The Masked Scammer - out now

The latest fascinating true crime drama from Netflix follows a masked conman who scammed French elites out of millions.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Troll - out now

An explosion in the Norwegian mountains wakes a choatic and destructive ancient troll - and there is only person who can stop it.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Netflix