Here are 13 thrillers rated as the best to watch on Netflix UK. Includes Leonardo Di Caprio and Morgan Freeman in cop mode all the way to some great Netflix original hits.

After a long day at work, few things are more comforting than getting on the couch with a cup of tea and watching some of the latest Netflix’s thrillers.

While Netflix is loaded with action movies, sci-fi hits and comedies, it can be hard to look beyond a solid thriller if you want to fixate your mind on some of the streamers most intense flicks.

And you can’t fail to be delighted with everything Netflix has to offer the genre, with award winning classics combining with some cool Netflix indie hits that all vary in storyline.

Can’t choose which one to watch tonight? Don’t worry too much because, using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 13 thriller movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

1 . Gone Baby Gone - 95% Morgan Freeman and Casey Affleck star in this award winning film about two Boston cops who investigate a little girl's kidnapping. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Nightcrawler - 95% Jake Gyllenhaal is excellent as he stars as Louie, a man determined to move into the world of journalism - no matter the cost. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Memento - 93% This cult classic from David Fincher sees Guy Pearce star in the lead role as a man who fights to remember what happened to his wife after he incurs short term memory loss following her murder. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . CAM - 93% From the Director of How To Blow Up A Pipeline comes this excellent thriller which follows a young woman who carves out a career of a successful webcam model as her life is ambushed by a lookalike. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4