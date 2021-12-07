A host of new TV series and films hit the world’s most popular streaming serving Netflix this month, with new releases starring the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio and Sandra Bullock.
It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.
Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.
1. Emily in Paris (Season 2) - December 22
Emily in Paris was a Netflix hit when it premiered earlier in the year, and now season two of the show hits our screens this Christmas, as Emily continues her adventures in Paris.
Photo: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
2. Don't Look Up - December 24
The world looks to be coming to an end in Don't Look Up, the hotly anticipated, star studded movie that has no less than Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and Matthew Perry in its main cast.
Photo: Netflix
3. The Lost Daughter - December 31
The Lost Daughter is the directoral debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Coleman as a college professor who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy.
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix
4. Voir - December 6
Iconic director David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Social Network) introduces Voir, a docu-series which focuses on "a collection of visual essays for the love of cinema." Sure to be a Netflix smash.
Photo: Netflix