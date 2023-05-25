All Sections
Netflix UK has a stream of great scary horrors as TV series. Cr. Netflix.

Netflix Best Horror 2023: 13 of the most highly rated scary TV series on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Need a new Netflix series to binge on but want it to be scary? These 13 horror TV series are rated as the best to stream right now. From Ash vs Evil Dead all the way to The Midnight Club.
By Graham Falk
Published 25th May 2023, 13:44 BST

You would be harsh pushed to find a more loyal genre fanbase than horror, and over the past few years a number of horror heads have found some of the best and most creative series land on Netflix.

The streaming giant has found success across a number of series but horror really has paid off for them as subscribers tune in to grab a glimpse of the spookiest television shows from across the globe.

Taking some of the world’s most loved horror franchises and turning them into bingeable TV hits has seen Netflix have plenty of success, while their original productions have also paid dividends as the world’s number one streaming services goes from strength to strength.

But what has been the most highly rated horror series ever launched on Netflix? We used the power of highly rated review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 13 series are the best, according to the rankings.

One of Netflix's highest rated series ever sees Ash Williams take on the Evil Dead once more after accidentally getting a little too drunk and reading from the Book of the Dead again. Groovy!

1. Ash Vs Evil Dead - 99%

One of Netflix's highest rated series ever sees Ash Williams take on the Evil Dead once more after accidentally getting a little too drunk and reading from the Book of the Dead again. Groovy!

In the unexpected Netflix hit, Haematologist Refaat Ismail is hit with a series of unexplained events and becomes the go to man for paranormal investigations despite his scientific mind.

2. Paranormal - 96%

In the unexpected Netflix hit, Haematologist Refaat Ismail is hit with a series of unexplained events and becomes the go to man for paranormal investigations despite his scientific mind.

Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) takes the lead in this series which follows a doctor as he is faced with a terrifying anicent disease that turns humans into blood sucking vampires.

3. V Wars - 96%

Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) takes the lead in this series which follows a doctor as he is faced with a terrifying anicent disease that turns humans into blood sucking vampires.

Released last Halloween, Oscar winner director Guillermo del Toro's bring a series of short stories, known as Cabinet of Curiosities, to the streamer as he teams up with some of the world's best horror directors.

4. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - 93%

Released last Halloween, Oscar winner director Guillermo del Toro's bring a series of short stories, known as Cabinet of Curiosities, to the streamer as he teams up with some of the world's best horror directors.

