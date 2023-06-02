Here are 17 of Netflix's best new TV shows released in 2023.

It has been a superb start to 2023 for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new release TV series landing on the streamer to critical acclaim.

While many of us have come to rely on Netflix being there for us on the cold winter nights, as we approach summer, they have upped the ante even more with several great television hits.

With Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and even ITVX competing for the title of number one streamer, perhaps it is no surprise to see Netflix upping their game so much – but which newly released series are the best to start with?

We checked out highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 17 Netflix television series launched in 2023 have received the best rankings.

1 . Full Swing - 100% This in-depth golf documentary take a look into the lives of a diverse group of professional golfers, showing you their lives on and off the golf course. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Red Rose - 100% This original BBC series launched on Netflix at the beginning of the year and plunged viewers into a horror movie like look at the relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Photo: Netflix/BBC Photo Sales

3 . Beef - 98% Starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeung, Beef exploded onto our screens in April and has become an instant Netflix classic. A prime cut of classic comedy with added pettiness. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Sweet Tooth - 95% In a post-apocalyptic world, a young half-human and half deer goes in search of a new world with his gruff protector. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales