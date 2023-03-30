Netflix are launching some Oscar nominated films this April – and a special behind the scenes documentary on Lewis Capaldi.

It is most definitely one of the most exciting films line-ups so far this year from Netflix, with a eagerly anticipated Lewis Capaldi documentary and an award winning David Bowie biopic on the list of new releases added to the streamers platform in April.

In stark contrast to last year, Netflix have had an outstanding first few months of 2023 with a number of big hitters landing on the platform and cementing their place at the world’s number one subscription service.

With films starring Hollywood A-listers such as Keanu Reeves, Bob Odenkirk and Evan-Rachel Wood hitting Netflix in April, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are 10 of the best new films hitting Netflix in April.

1 . Nobody - April 13 Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch in the action packed movie that sees a father go above and beyond when his home is broken into by burglars.

2 . Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now - April 5 This in depth documentary follows Scottish singer songwriter and his meteoric rise to global fame.

3 . Moonage Daydream - April 5 Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey using never-before-seen footage of the legendary musician. Oscar nominated.

4 . Longest Third Date - April 18 This fascinating documentary about a couple who go on a romantic date to Costa Rica after meeting on a dating app - but find themselves stuck as the pandemic begins.