Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles seen on the filmset for 'My Policeman' (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

After acting roles in Marvel’s Eternals and war blockbuster Dunkirk, musician Harry Styles is set to be explode onto the big screen with two huge acting roles over the next couple of months.

Already confirmed for a starring role in Olivia Wilde’s (Booksmart) new thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, 28-year-old Styles is set to take the leading role in British romantic drama ‘My Policeman’.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The period film is based on the eponymous 2021 novel by Bethan Robert and will see Styles play the role of Tom Burgess, a gay policeman in mid-1950s Brighton who becomes married to school teacher, Marion, while secretly being in love with a man called Patrick Hazelwood, a museum curator, all while homosexuality is illegal.

Most Popular

The script for My Policeman was written by Oscar nominated writer Ron Nyswaner, who penned Hollywood hit Philadelphia and is said to feature sex scenes between the two main stars of the move, though Styles had reiterated that viewers should expect those scenes to be the opposite of what they have seen previously.

"So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it.

"There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

On the script and story of the move, Styles said: “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it,” he says. “It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Who is in the cast of My Policeman?

Alongside Styles, the cast will include Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Marion Taylor and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom) as Patrick Hazelwood.

There’s also a role for Linus Roche (Mandy) as an older version of Tom, while Gina McKee (Our Friends In The North) will play an older version of Marion.

Elsewhere, they are confirmed roles for Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding) and Kadiff Kirwan (Fleabag).

What is the runtime and age rating of My Policeman?

The film has a runtime of 113 minutes exactly,

The BBFC has given the film a rating of 15 due to strong sex and homophobia.

When is My Policeman released in the UK?

My Policeman will have a limited cinema release, which begins on October 21 before it will be able to be streamed on Amazon Prime for November 4.