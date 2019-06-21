Murder mystery Gaelic drama series filmed on Skye to be shown in France

A BBC Gaelic drama made on the Isle of Skye is to be shown in France, after its producers clinched its first international sales deal.

Bannan, which has been made on the Hebridean island over the last six years, will be shown in Breton dubbed versions and also subtitled in French.

Six series of Bannan, the flagship drama series on BBC Alba, are set to be shown in France.

The show, which has revolved around a gripping murder mystery in a remote island community, is being sold around the world as Scotland's answer to "Nordic Noir" series like The Killing and the Bridge.

The production is based at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the Gaelic college on Skye, and all filming is carried out either on campus or on location in the Sleat area of Skye.

A seventh series of the show, which has revolved around a gripping murder mystery in a remote island community, will go into production in the autumn.

Bannan was instigated by Scottish film and TV producer Chris Young, best known for his involvement in The Inbetweeners, when he relocated his company from London to Skye.

Bannan has been made in the Sleat area of Skye since 2013.

The show, which has been broadcast on BBC Alba in Scotland since 2014, has helped provide work for a new generation of writers, directors and actors.

Young launched a new talent on school - inspired by Robert Redford's Sundance Institute - on Skye last year with the aim of bringing together experienced industry figures with up-and-talents from across Scotland.

Speaking ahead of a special Bannan event at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where show was launched five years ago, Young said: "France is a brilliant territory in which to make our first international sale and it is exciting to think that French audiences will enjoy Bannan both in Breton dubbed versions and subtitled in French.

"This demonstrates that the show can perform in the global market place and I very much hope we will see more sales in other territories.

Bannan has been billed as Scotland's answer to Nordic Noir series like The Killing and The Bridge.

"With this kind of drama you need volume to break through internationally and as we move towards 15 completed hours it’s great to begin our international distribution.”

Emanuele Galloni, chief executive of Bannan's international distributors Videoplugger, said: "Bannan is a TV drama that kept renewing itself successfully over the years, attracting different audiences for various reasons.

"Recently its ambience, style, and tone have taken the series closer to Nordic Noir and has attracted a younger audience.

"Still, Bannan does this with a very original approach to the genre that makes it stand out.

"We're proud to have taken Bannan abroad and we're looking forward to seeing more and more takers."

Iseabail Mactaggart, director of strategy and partnerships at MG Alba, the operators of BBC Alba, said: “This is a significant announcement for Bannan and Young Films and it demonstrates that BBC ALBA’s content can also be used to drive the growth of our suppliers.

"International distribution is one of many examples of how we’re doing this, including co-production and co-financing deals - all with the intention to deliver new and innovative content for our audience."