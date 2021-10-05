Murder Island on Channel 4: When to watch Ian Rankin's new series and where it's filmed

A new murder mystery series is coming to Channel 4, written and developed by none other than Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin.

The six-part series is a true Scottish creation, including the island on which it is shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murder Island blends various different genres into one gripping show.

Here’s all you need to know about the show, including when to watch and where it’s filmed.

What is Murder Island on Channel 4 about?

Murder Island combines both drama and reality TV, featuring eight contestants competing in pairs in a murder mystery.

The fictional island of Hirsa becomes the scene of a gruesome murder when a body is discovered.

The Isle of Gigha has played host to a filming crew during the making of upcoming murder mystery show, Murder Island.

The insulated community of 173 people features one pub, a shop, and a primary school.

The four teams are given eight days to solve the crime, with access to evidence, pathology, and forensic reports, and the ability to interview witnesses and suspects.

Real-life police officers and lawyers oversee the investigations as they build their cases.

At the end of the show, each pair will need to present their theories on what happened.

Crime writer Ian Rankin has turned his hand to writing and developing the Channel 4 show. Photo: Hamish Brown.

The winning duo will take home £50,000 in prize money.

Mr Rankin wrote and developed the show, using his experience as a crime writer to lay just enough clues for the contestants to have something to go on.

When is Murder Island on Channel 4?

The first episode of Murder Island will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 5 at 9.30pm.

There are six episodes in the series, with one airing each week.

The show will also be available to watch on Channel 4 On Demand in case you miss it live.

Where was Murder Island on Channel 4 filmed?

Not only did Murder Island come from the mind of a Scottish creative, it was also filmed on Scottish soil.

Although the island of Hirsa has a fictional name, it’s a very real place.

The show was filmed on the Isle of Gigha, a seven-mile long island just off the west coast of Kintyre.

In real life, the island has a similar population to the show, with 163 people living there.