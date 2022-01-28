1. American Horror Story: Roanoke

Believe it or not, but FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story is one of the scariest ever made, with a total of five seasons of the show able to be included in this list. In the interests of fairness though, we have counted only the jumpiest series, 'Roanoke' - the sixth season. It's the jumpiest TV series ever made, with a resounding 40 jump scares throughout.

Photo: Creative Commons 4.0