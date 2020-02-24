Meet Outlander's newest star - Adso the cat

The feline star will be introduced in season five of the hit TV show.

The cute kitten first appears in the Diana Gabaldon book, The Fiery Cross, on which season five of the hugely popular TV show is based. In the novel Adso is given to Claire by Jamie in order to keep vermin away from her surgery. Jamie suggests that she name her new pet Adso, after his mother's cat.

The actors have been posting picture of the cat on their social media during filming of season five, which kicked off this month on Amazon Prime.

Season five follows on from the cliffhanger ending of series four, when Jamie is told by Governor Tyron to find and murder Murtagh, his godfather.

The fifth season of Outlander sees the Fraser family continue their adventures as they continue life in colonial America.

Speaking of the new season, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said: “In season four, Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness –untamed and uncultivated –they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge.

"However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others. Being at the centre of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heart-breaking matter. Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser.”

