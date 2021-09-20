The Many Saints of Newark will follow a young Tony Soprano. Photo credit: Warner Bros.

It’s been 14 years since the award winning mob-family drama The Sopranos left our TV screens, but fans can rejoin the family once again as a new feature film hits UK cinemas later this month.

The HBO series creator David Chase returns to the fore as he teams up with acclaimed ‘Thor’ director Alan Taylor to pen a brand new origin story that follows the trouble teenage days of main character Tony Soprano.

Set decades before the critically acclaimed television series, the movie takes viewers back to the days of a young Tony, travelling through his teenager days and revealing how the mob-boss-to-be became head of the fictional New Jersey family.

Fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating which star would take the role of a young Tony Soprano – a role made famous by the late, great James Gandolfini – and we think viewers will certainly be happy with the director’s choice.

When is the Many Saints of Newark released?

The trailer for the crime-drama dropped in June via YouTube, sparking excitement amongst Soprano’s fans that they’d finally be able to see the film following a long delay.

Originally, the film was scheduled for release almost exactly a year ago in September 2020 but, like various renowned movies, was postponed until March 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, before it was finally confirmed for a September 2021 release.

The biopic will be available to view in UK cinemas on Wednesday September 22, although US fans will be forced to wait until October 1, though they’ll also be able to stream via HBO Max.

Who is in the cast for the Many Saints of Newark? Who is Alessandro Nivola?

After much speculation as to who would take the role of the young mob-boss Tony Soprano, it was revealed that son of James Gandolfini – Michael Gandolfini - would play the role of the film’s main character.

Alongside the 22-year-old Ocean’s 8 star will be Emmy nominated Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring, The Departed), who will portray the role of Livia Soprano.

Goodfellas icon and Hollywood legend Ray Liotta also stars in the film as the character Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti, in what is a big scoop for the movie.

However, alongside Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola takes the film’s main role as Dickie Moltisanti, father to Tony Soprano's protégé in the TV show, Christopher Moltisanti.

Nivola has been nominated for numerous awards including a Tony Award and an Independent Spirit Award and has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Independent Film Award and the Best Actor Award at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

He has previously starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Face/Off, Jurassic Park 3 and American Hustle.

