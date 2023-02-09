The hit series ‘Luther’ ended in 2019 with fans startled by its conclusion, but it’s not over for the famous detective as Netflix announces another chapter to his legacy with ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’.

Netflix has released the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun and it looks promising as a sequel, their official description reads: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

"Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary…”

Directed by Jamie Payne and starring talent like Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo, fans are excited to see Idris Elba return to the role after playing the detective for five seasons in the BBC One drama that ran from 2010 to 2019.

Here’s what we know about the film’s plot, its release date and cast (warning: spoilers ahead!)

What is the plot of Luther: The Fallen Sun?

The official Netflix synopsis tells us that as John Luther sits in jail, desperate to pursue the cyber psychopath who torments him, he plots to break out of prison and hunt down this serial killer who is ‘terrorising’ London.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Idris Elba teased some extra details about the plot, saying that Luther will ‘break out’ of London and we’ll get to see a ‘different life of the Luther experience’. Elba also confirmed that despite plans for a prequel it is indeed a continuation that follows on from the events of Series 5.

Idris Elba returns to his role as the famous detective in Netflix's upcoming movie 'Luther: The Fallen Sun', four years after the series ended.

Who stars in Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Naturally, Idris Elba is returning to the role of detective John Luther. This comes in the wake of other successful parts he’s recently held such as Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and he is due to star in the franchise’s Paramount+ television series. Luther: The Fallen Sun will also star newcomers Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

While we know little about Erivo’s character for now, it was confirmed that Serkis will play the villainous role of David Robey, a tech millionaire and blackmailer that exploits the insidious tools of the dark web.

Fans will welcome back Dermot Crowley who plays DSU Martin Schenk and enjoy the inclusion of Jess Liaudin who is a retired MMA fighter who starred in HBO drama Irma Vep.

When will the Luther movie be released?