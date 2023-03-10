Who will take the Love Island 2023 crown as Best Couple? Here are the latest odds for Love Island 2023 as the seasons draws to a close.

The first ever Love Island Winter landed on our screens back in January as brand new host, Maya Jama, brought us the latest drama from inside the villa.

With the series moving to a new location, the new series first hit our screens on 16 January and came to us from South Africa for the very first time and is rumoured to be coming to an end on March 13.

Last year’s winner Ekin-Su and Davide were two of the most talked about winners of all time and – at the time of writing – are still seemingly very much in love. But who will come out as top couple in this year’s Love Island?

Here are the latest odds for top couple in Love Island Winter 2023*.

* All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan - 7/4 Sanam and Kai appear to be flying high after coupled up in Casa Amor and have gone from rank outsiders to win the show to clear favourites with many viewers seeing their genuine connection since they coupled up.

2 . Samie Elishi & Tom Clare - 2/1 Footballer Tom was in the dog house for a while but broke out after a cheesy love poem won Samie back and the pair now appear ready to make a go of it. Their night in the hideaway saw them move to second favourite to win the show and they have remained there since.

3 . Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall - 3/1 They've had a rollercoaster in the villa but appear to be made for each other but viewers - and bookies - don't see them as winners of the show despite becoming the first official couple.

4 . Will Young & Jessie Wynter - 7/2 TikTok farmer Will Young and his Aussie queen appeared to be clear favourites to win for a number of weeks but have gradually fallen behind in the bookies eyes and are now outsiders to win.