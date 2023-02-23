Here are the latest odds for Love Island 2023 as the seasons draws to a close.

This January the first ever Love Island Winter landed on our screens as a brand new host, Maya Jama, brought us the latest drama from inside the villa.

With the series moving to a new location, the new series first hit our screens on 16 January and came to us from South Africa for the very first time.

Last year’s winner Ekin-Su and Davide were two of the most talked about winners of all time and – at the time of writing – are still seemingly very much in love. But who will come out as top couple in this year’s Love Island?

Here are the latest odds for top couple in Love Island Winter 2023*.

* All odds are provided by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Will Young & Jessie Wynter - 4/6 Despite Will's bad behaviour in Casa Amor, the TikTok farmer and Aussie bombshell Jessie are favourites to win best couple. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall - 8/5 They've had a rollercoaster in the villa but appear to be made for each other and are one of the favourites to win the show. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3 . Samie Elishi & Tom Clare - 5/1 Footballer Tom was in the dog house but his love poem appears to have won Samie back and the pair now appear ready to make a go of it. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

4 . Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan - 12/1 Sanam and Kai appear to be flying high after coupled up in Casa Amor and have seen their odds to win the show increase over the last week. Photo: ITV Photo Sales