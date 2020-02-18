Love Island narrator Iain Stirling praised for 'spine tingling' tribute to Caroline Flack urging people to 'be kind'

The Edinburgh comedian was close to tears near the end of the tribute.

Love Island viewers praised Iain Stirling for his tribute to Caroline Flack at the start of Monday night's show.

It comes just two days after the 40-year-old presenter was found dead in her home in London.

READ MORE: Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead aged 40

But Love Island returned last night with a touching tribute its former host. Sunday night's episode was cancelled with producers saying it wouldn't be broadcast 'out of respect for Caroline's family.'

At the beginning of the show a clip of the sea played with Iain, who is from Edinburgh, doing the voice over, and he went on to read out a touching tribute which lasted more than 70 seconds.

He said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family has passed away. Our thoughts with family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

"Like many of you, right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show, you were a true friend to me, I'm going to miss you Caz."

The emotion in Iain's voice became very apparent towards the end of his message.

Several people online offered words of praise for his tribute.

One, @Aoife_breen16, said: "Tribute to Caroline Flack on Love Island this evening really sent shivers down my spine on tonight's episode, such beautiful words, if only she could see how loved she is, it's a pity the bad always weighs out the good. Be kind, think before you speak."

Another, @ALICE_I_FC27, wrote: "I am literally balling my eyes out, this is the saddest, but such a beautiful tribute to Caroline."

READ MORE: Caroline Flack: Why Crown Prosecution Service pursues cases if victim complaint withdrawn

Before the commercial breaks, informational videos about the Samaritans were also shared in place of the usual Just Eat advert.

After the tribute was read out, the rest of the episode continued as normal.

Iain refrained from his usual voiceover which would normally see him commenting on and joking about the contestant's behaviour on the show.

Current Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore also tweeted that there would be no AfterSun show and praised those working on the show.

Flack, 40, was found dead inside the Stoke Newington property she had been living in on Saturday.

Her father Ian discovered the former Love Island host who had taken her own life while the friend who was staying with her went out to the shops.

The show ended with the image of Flack flashing up once more and the 'BeKind' message being shown again.