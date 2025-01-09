2 . Marcel Somerville

Best romantic advice? "This year I’ve been given a lot of advice from others and a lot has come from my mum. My mum has told me that sometimes in life things happen that mean you need to pivot - you need to make the decision of whether you’re going to stay or you take a step and take a new opportunity. Having it come from my mum, to be told to be prepared to take that leap, was inspiring." Have you made any NY resolution? "I’m going to try and live as stress free as possible." | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu