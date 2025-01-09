The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.
Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.
Show chiefs promie that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”
And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.
Here’s we discover what gives the 12 islanders ‘the ick’ and what they see as green flags and red flags when it comes to relationships.
1. Gabby Allen
Best romantic advice? "It shouldn’t be that hard! My best friend's sister has been married for years, and she has three beautiful children. I remember when I was in drama school with who I thought was the love of my life - it was so toxic. I recall her saying to me,‘Love should not be that hard, there will be tough times but it should never be an ongoing difficulty."
'Have you made any NY resolutions? "I'll try and continue to stay as fit as possible; for mind, body and soul."
2. Marcel Somerville
Best romantic advice? "This year I’ve been given a lot of advice from others and a lot has come from my mum. My
mum has told me that sometimes in life things happen that mean you need to pivot - you need to make the decision of whether you’re going to stay or you take a step and take a new opportunity. Having it come from my mum, to be told to be prepared to take that leap, was inspiring."
Have you made any NY resolution? "I'm going to try and live as stress free as possible."
3. India Reynolds
Best romantic advice? "I always think about past relationships, ‘I wish I'd left sooner.’ When it starts getting bad, don't cling on and cling on - know when to cut and run.
Have you made any NY resolutions? "My new year's resolution is to find a boyfriend, so hopefully I'll succeed."
4. Curtis Pritchard
Best romantic advice? "Be willing to throw everything on the table and therefore you can open up and get everything back, hopefully."
Have you made any NY resolutions? "I would say more of a lifestyle choice but it's about time being precious; if you're going to do something, do it now and do it properly."