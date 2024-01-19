What happened on last night's episode of Love Island All Stars 2024 as Josh Ritchie returned to the villa.

Love it or hate it, Britain's most popular reality show Love Island is back for 2024 and in full swing with a special edition of the series known as All Stars.

Love Island landed back on our screens earlier in the week and saw us welcome a ton of our former favourites as they show introduced viewers to the latest edition of the show that has a special twist

Replacing the regular Love Island winter edition, the new series sees ITV launch a brand new take on the programme that has brought back a number of old favourites from across the seasons, though the format will remain largely the same as the regular shows with bombshell and drama galore almost guaranteed.

When is the Love Island final

It was not confirmed how long the show would last originally, however, host Iain Stirling indicated he would be making bad jokes for "the next five weeks" in episode one of the show and it now seems widely expected that rather than the usual eight week edition of the series, Love Island All Stars will last just five weeks.

While we don't have a date for the final, we expect it to be around February.

Where is the Love Island villa

This new edition of the show will see the contestants return to the South Africa villa, where the bulk of the 'winter' editions have taken place. The summer version of the show normally takes place in the Majorcan sun.

Maya Jama once again takes the hosting reigns after proving to be extremely popular with viewers in her first two stints as host. The British television presenter and radio DJ has hosted the show for well over a year now since the departure of Laura Whitmore in 2022.

Love Island All Stars complete cast

It is quite the explosive line-up with a host of former favourites - and former couples - landing back in the villa as they go looking for love one more time.

The most juicy news was that Season 7 duo Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were back in the villa, however, Jake after just three days and has now departed the show. Season seven duo Kaz Kwami and the indecisive but hilarious Toby Aromolaran have also returned.

Georgia Harrison will also enter the Love Island villa once more as one of the show's big former favourites while Mr Messy himself, Mitch Taylor, fresh from the latest season has also been planted in the villa for certain extra drama.

Anton Danyluk, Georgia Steel, Chris Taylor, Hannah Elizabeth, Demi Jones, Callum Jones, Molly Smith, Luis Morrison and Josh Ritchie have also entered the villa.

What happened on Love Island All Stars last night, Love Island 2024 latest news

The islanders were introduced to the show's latest bombshell as season one OG Josh Ritchie - ex-boyfriend of Georgia Harrison - re-entered the villa and took Georgia S, Hannah and, of course, Georgia H on a date by the sea. Seeing Josh, Georgia H seemed overjoyed and admitted it had thrown a spanner in the works of her blossoming connection with Anton who she later pulled for a chat to explain the situation.

After Chris' kiss with Molly become 'public' knowledge, Chris chatted to Molly's long term ex Callum to admit he felt he had "broken to bro-code" a little bit and admitted to him that Molly is the only one he in truly interested in. Mitch confessed to Demi that she was "his number one" choice as he put Liberty in the shade - only for Demi and Luis to share a kiss for the first time on the terrace, which saw Kaz have a face like thunder following her chasing of Luis.

The episode ended with the first recoupling of the series as the girls were told they were able to choose who the coupled up with - and Anton looked gutted after Josh was told he was able to choose a girl of his choice first. We didn't see who coupled up with who, but it will be announced later tonight.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island All Stars will be on ITV1 every night apart from Saturday, with the show beginning at 9pm.