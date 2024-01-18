Which girl is favourite to win Love Island All Stars 2024? Here are the latest odds including Liberty Poole and Georgia Harrison.

Love Island is back - and this time it is full of a former favourites for the very first Love Island All Stars!

Taking place in South Africa, couples have yet to fully form but the drama has already been on full display as ex are reunited and kisses are shared. But who is the favourite to be the Top Girl this year?

Here are the latest odds for Top Girl in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Georgia Harrison - 3/1 Georgia H is favourite to currently win the show despite not yet fully forming any connections.

2 . Liberty Poole - 10/3 Liberty has already struck up a connection with Mitch after ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish walked off the show and is now one of the favourites.

3 . Georgia Steel - 7/2 Georgia S has already linked up with Toby after they allegedly had a 'thing' outside of the villa prior to the show.