Love Island 2023: When is the Love Island final, who went out of Love Island, who has left Love Island

The finale of the first ever Winter Love Island is on the horizon. Here is when the final of the reality show will air and which Love Island contestants have now left the villa.

Maya Jama will host the final of Love Island 2023 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It has been one of the UK’s most popular reality shows of the last decade and Love Island’s very first winter series has shown no signs of the television hits popularity dying down.

After moving location to South Africa and changing its host, Love Island has gone from strength to strength in 2023 and has not been without a huge amount of drama.

However, after hitting our screens on January 16, viewers are now anxious to know when we can expect the climax to the show and finally discover who will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023.

Thank fully, we don’t have much longer to wait after the date of the show finale was revealed to viewers in March 1. Want to catch up on all the latest Love Island gossip? Below is the date of the final, which contestant remain in the final and who has departed the villa over the course of the series.

When is the Love Island final

While there was no confirmed date for a number of weeks, Love Island new host Maya Jama has now confirmed the date the show will end as the finale of the show edges closer and one couple gets set to be crowned the winner.

The 28-year-old presented informed viewers of the exciting news that the show’s final will air on Monday 13 March – which means we have last than two weeks to decide who we want to see walk out of the villa hand in hand as our champions of Love Island 2023.

Who went out of Love Island

In last night’s episode (March 1) there was a shock twist that has left viewers gobsmacked.

The public vote decided the fate of the Islanders, with the watching viewers being offered the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple. That vote left a ‘bottom four’ of Olivia and Maxwell, Shaq and Tanya, Keanan and Claudia and, finally, Rosie and Casey.

Host Maya Jama then delivered the crushing news to both Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda that they would be the couple sent packing from the villa after receiving the lowest amount of votes in the race for ‘Best Couple’.

However in a gob-smacking twist, the duo were then given the deciding vote of which couple would join them in departing the villa – and no couple if safe, with the pair given the option to send home any couple. Viewers will discover who they choose on tonight’s show.

Who has left Love Island

Alongside Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, then following contestants have now departed the villa.

Martin Akinola, Jordan Odofin, Ellie Spence, Tanyel Revan, Spencer Wilks, Aaron Waters, Zara Lackenby-Brown, Anna-May Robey, Haris Namani, David Salako.

The following Casa Amor bombshells were also dumped: Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Lydia Karakyriakou, Layla Al-Momani, Sammy James, Lynda Flix, Frankie Davey, Kain Reed, Ryan Weekley.

Which Love Island contestants are left in the villa