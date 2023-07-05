All Sections
Here are the latest odds for who will finish top boy in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV

Love Island 2023 odds: Who is the favourite to win top boy? Including Sammy Root and Tyrique Hyde

Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top boy.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

Now into the Casa Amor stage of proceedings, the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, with each of us now developing a favourite.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top boy in Love Island 2023.

1. Tyrique Hyde - 7/2

He appears to have fallen deeply with Ella after originally “missing the game”. He’s current favourite to be top boy.

2. Zachariah Noble - 9/2

He has had a thing for Molly from the beginning and - despite a slight break - it appears to be back on course for Zachariah.

3. Sammy Root - 11/2

Sammy’s has had many options in the villa but seems to keep going back to Jess as his best connection. Can he win top boy? The bookies don’t think he’s a big favourite.

4. Mitchel Taylor - 6/1

Has Mitch finally found love with new girl Abi? Potentially, but his odds to win are currently still slim.

