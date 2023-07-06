Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top girl.

Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

And the usual Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy, with dramatic recouplings and arguments a plenty. With the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top girl in Love Island 2023.