All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Love Island 2023: Latest odds on who will be Top Female - including Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas, Amber Wise

Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top girl.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST
 Comment
Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITVHere are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV
Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

And the usual Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy, with dramatic recouplings and arguments a plenty. With the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Hide Ad

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top girl in Love Island 2023.

All odds are provided by PaddyPower, please gamble responsibility.

Related topics:Love Island2023ITV
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.