Love Island 2023: Latest odds on who will be Top Boy - including Tyrique Hyde, Ouzy See and Lochan Nowacki

Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top boy.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST

Following the limited edition winter series of ITV hit Love Island, the popular reality show returned for its regular summer slot and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

The Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy and with the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top boy in Love Island 2023.

1. Tyrique Hyde - 7/2

2. Lochan Nowacki - 4/1

3. Mitchel Taylor - 6/1

4. Zachariah Noble - 9/2

