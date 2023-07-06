Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top boy.

Following the limited edition winter series of ITV hit Love Island, the popular reality show returned for its regular summer slot and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

The Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy and with the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top boy in Love Island 2023.

All odds are provided by PaddyPower, please gamble responsibility.

1 . Tyrique Hyde - 7/2 He appears to have fallen deeply with Ella after originally “missing the game” but her return from Casa Amor saw him say they duo were “over”. Eeek. Photo Sales

2 . Lochan Nowacki - 4/1 He’s new to the Villa after Whitney return with him from Casa Amor - and he is immediately one of the big favourites to win. Photo Sales

3 . Mitchel Taylor - 6/1 Has Mitch finally found love with new girl Abi? Potentially - it has certainly improved his odds to win. Photo Sales

4 . Zachariah Noble - 9/2 He has had a thing for Molly from the beginning and - despite a slight break - it appears to be back on course for Zachariah. Photo Sales