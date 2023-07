Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top girl.

Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

Now into the Casa Amor stage of proceedings, the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, with each of us now developing a favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top girl in Love Island 2023.