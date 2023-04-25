Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan will star alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Celine Dion in this new blockbuster romance hit. Here’s when you can see it in UK cinemas.

Sam Heughan will take the lead role in Love Again. Cr: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.

His starring role along Caitriona Balfe in hit television series Outlander has saw Scottish actor Sam Heughan become one of the most sought after stars on the planet – and he is set to star alongside number big names in romantic comedy hit Love Again.

Intended to make audiences swoon, the US film is set to be one of the biggest romance hits of the year and will see the Scot in one of the lead roles of the film which is based on novel Text For You by Sofie Cramer, which focuses on how love can happen in unexpected ways and lift us up – as long as you have a little bit of a helping hand from Celine Dion.

The book, which was released only last year, is said to be a ‘heartwarming story of love, loss, serendipity, and texting’ and is now ready to launch onto the big screen.

Directed by Jim Strouse, the director has already found success with movies that include Grace is Gone, The Winning Season, People Places Things and The Incredible Jessica James but could be set for his biggest hit yet over the next few weeks.

What is Love Again about

Fans of Outlander star Heughan are sure to want to catch a glimpse of his latest romance that is packed wall to wall with big name stars.

The film will see him play the role of a music critic who is writing a feature about music superstar Celine Dion when he inadvertently receives text messages from a children book author that is suffering with grief after her fiance passes away.

As the pair exchange messages and hearts begin to heal as the duo realise their affection for each is growing stronger.

Love Again cast

Alongside the Scottish heartthrob is a stellar cast of A-list celebs that most filmmakers would be jealous of. Sam himself plays the role of Rob Burns (no, not the poet) alongside his romantic interest Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will play the role of Mira Ray.

Canadian superstar and songstress Celine Dion even has a role in the movie, where she will play a fictionalised version of herself. Comedian Omid Djalili and Nick Jonas are two other huge names will confirmed roles in the film.

Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie are also credited with parts in Love Again.

Love Again UK release date, run time and age rating of new Sam Heughan movie

The film has a fairly hefty runtime for a romantic movie coming in at one hour and 42 minutes. The BBFC have given the film a rating of 12A for infrequent strong language, moderate sex references.