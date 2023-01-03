News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Who will claim the Oscars Best Actor award in 2023? Cr: Getty Images

Latest Oscars 2023 Odds: Who is favourite to win Best Actor, Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell odds

We are official in awards season with the annual Academy Awards soon to honour the best in film. Who is favourite to win the prestigious Best Actor award in 2023?

By Graham Falk
39 minutes ago

It has been another phenomenal year for the cinema industry with some huge blockbuster hits such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Elvis raking in the big bucks at the global Box Office.

Oscar Odds 2023: Here are the 10 feature films tipped to win the Academy Award for Best Picture

And not only has there been some big movies this year, there has been some even bigger performances from some of the globe’s most iconic actors.

Set to be one of the most contested awards at the Academy Awards next year, the Best Actor gong has a number of Hollywood A-listers in the frame.

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel set to host Oscars again

But who is most likely to win it in 2023? These are the latest odds for Oscars 2023 Best Actor award.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brendan Fraser - 8/15

Best known for his appearances in the 00s blockbuster The Mummy, Brendan Fraser's comeback role in The Whale has installed him as the favourite to win the award thanks to his awe-inspiring performance.

Photo: Bennett Raglin

Photo Sales

2. Colin Farrell - 7/2

Irish actor Colin Farrell will look to grab the Best Actor gong for his outstanding display as Padraic in the hilarious dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Photo Sales

3. Austin Butler - 6/1

His stunning performance as the King of rock and roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic places him as one of the big favourites to win the Best Actor award.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Photo Sales

4. Bill Nighy - 16/1

Bill Nighy is priced at 16/1 odds to pick up the gong after his starring role in Living.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
OscarsHarry Styles