Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the sequel to the popular ‘whodunnit’ Rian Johnson film Knives Out.

A reported $450 million deal by the streaming giant was completed early last year, with the subscription service securing the rights to both a sequel and prequel to the 2019 hit.

The deal, which caused a considerable stir in the movie world, further cemented Netflix’s place in the film industry.

And the streaming platform has now released an exciting looking trailer that boasts an almost entirely new cast of big Hollywood names.

The popular film, which was released before the pandemic closed cinemas for nearly 18 months, grossed an impressive $311.4 million worldwide, as audiences and critics alike praised the comedic mystery, citing it as “authentic” and “a smartly crafted and shaped piece of entertainment”.

Who is in the cast for Knives Out 2?

The only surviving member of the original cast is James Bond heart-throb Daniel Craig, who continues in his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette will NOT return for the hotly anticipated sequel, as director Rian Johnson has attracted another list of big hitters.

Back in May 2021, Dave Bautista (Army Of The Dead), Edward Norton (Fight Club, The French Dispatch), Janelle Monáe (Antebellum), Kathryn Hahn (Stepbrothers) Leslie Odom Jr. (The Many Saints of Newark) and Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) were confirmed as cast members for the film, though their roles have yet to confirmed.

The following month, Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Jessica Henwick (Hold Still Vincent) and Ethan Hawke (Sinister) were also confirmed as part of a cast packed with Hollywood talent.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

Director Johnson had previously mentioned the possibility of a sequel following the popularity of the 2019 hit.

Later in 2020, it was official confirmed that he was working on a script that would see Craig reprise his role as Blanc.

When Netflix outbid several studios to obtain the rights to two sequels early in the new year, the crew began filming almost immediately in June 2021.

The sequel was filmed on an island in Greece, with the location used for a full month. Principal photography continued outside of Greece and concluded that September.

Knives Out 2 will also see many of the crew members from the original return, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin, composer Nathan Johnson, and editor Bob Ducsay.

When is Knives Out 2 released in the UK?

In an interview, Daniel Craig confirmed the Netflix movie can be expected in Autumn 2022, although there’s no confirmed date just yet.

However, the British actor revealed filming the forthcoming Knives Out 2 is completed, stating the movie is "in the can".