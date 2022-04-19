While many point to Hollywood as the home of cinema, there’s many film goers who will argue that Korea has been producing far superior movies for decades.
And the argument most certainly has a tone of weight. A host of cult classic films have been borne out of the region, with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of iconic Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.
Let’s not forget the triumph that was Parasite either, with the Bong Joon-ho film taking home an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.
Best K-movies on Netflix 2022: 10 of the most highly rated Korean drama movies to watch on Netflix UK
It is really no surprise many are looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean cinema, such is their extensive list of great movies.
Want to find out which films are the highest ranked of all time?
Well, luckily for you we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films rank the highest so you don’t have to.
Here are the top 10 most highly rated Korean films of all time.