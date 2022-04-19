While many point to Hollywood as the home of cinema, there’s many film goers who will argue that Korea has been producing far superior movies for decades.

And the argument most certainly has a tone of weight. A host of cult classic films have been borne out of the region, with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of iconic Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.

Let’s not forget the triumph that was Parasite either, with the Bong Joon-ho film taking home an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

Best K-movies on Netflix 2022: 10 of the most highly rated Korean drama movies to watch on Netflix UK

It is really no surprise many are looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean cinema, such is their extensive list of great movies.

Want to find out which films are the highest ranked of all time?

Well, luckily for you we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films rank the highest so you don’t have to.

Here are the top 10 most highly rated Korean films of all time.

1. Poetry (2010) Rated at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Poetry focuses on a Grandmother who is struggling to come to terms with the early onset of Alzheimer's, while dealing with the fallout from a brutal family crime. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. The Age Of Shadows (2016) The Age Of Shadows is another k-movie with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is a period drama which sees resistance fighters smuggle explosives as they attempt to destroy facilities controlled by Japanese force. Photo: Shuttershock Photo Sales

3. The Wailing (2016) The Wailing is an atmospheric thriller which comes packed with supernatural mystery. Rated at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Shuttershock Photo Sales

4. Parasite (2019) The Oscar winning Parasite comes in at a 98% rating. The feature features the struggling Kim family as the spot an opportunity when their son starts working for a wealthy family. Photo: Neon/Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales