Here is when you can see the new Joaquin Phoenix movie Beau Is Afraid from Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster.

Beau Is Afraid will hit UK cinemas soon. Cr: A24

It has been four years since American director Ari Aster made one of his nightmarish horror hits but he is finally back in the game – and this time he has Oscar winner acting Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.

One of the biggest names in the game, the 36-year-old has cultivated a wide ranging fan base after his elevated take on horror saw him capture the attention of audiences across the globe and the launch Beau Is Afraid has seen him garner further praise from critics who were treated to sneak peeks of his epic new film.

Film review site Rotten Tomatoes has already given the film a ‘certified fresh’ rating after some excellent opening reviews. Adam Graham from Detroit news said viewers will either “love it or hate it” but were certain they were “not going to forget it.” In even bigger praise, Corey Woodroof from 615 Film stated the movie was “without question, one of the best movies ever made about mental health.”

And we won’t have too much longer to wait until we see what all the fuss is about – here is everything you need to know about Beau Is Afraid.

What is Beau Is Afraid about

Fans of Ari Aster have become accustomed to his new perspective on the horror genre. Produced by A24, both Midsommar and Hereditary left audiences shocked, while many commented on Aster’s ability to move away from horror tropes such as jump scares and instead use a creeping dread and increasingly intensity throughout his first two films. So what can we expect from Beau Is Afraid?

The film centres on Beau Wassermann, son of a famous and wealthy businesswoman, who is brought up without a father after his mother Mona claims he died during an orgasm – which is also how Beau was born. As a teen, he meets a fellow youngster named Elaine who promises to remain a virgin until they meet as adults.

However, as an adult Beau is a timid, anxiety ridden character that is left scared of his own crime-ridden town – until he is forced to leave his home and get on a flight to visit his mother who has been involved in a ‘chandelier accident’.

When he leaves his apartment building hastily, his biggest fears become his wildest adventure.

Beau Is Afraid cast

In the lead of role Beau Wassermann is, of course, the legendary Joaquin Pheonix (Joker, C’mon C’mon). However, he is not the only big name the films boasts.

There is a new face in the game alongside Pheonix with the teenage role of Beau played by Armen Nahapetian. Patti LuPone (The School Of Good and Evil) is Mona Wassermann, with Zoe Lister-Jones (The Craft: Legacy) as a young version of Mona. Golden Globe nominated actor Parker Posey stars as Elaine Bray, with Julia Antonelli as teen Elaine.

Elsewhere there are roles for Amy Ryan stars as Grace, Nathan Lane as Roger, Kylie Rogers as Toni, Denis Ménochet as Jeeves and

Son of James, Michael Gandolfini is also handed a role in the movie as Théodore Pellerin.

When is Beau Is Afraid released in the UK, running time and age rating

Aster’s new film is set for a UK release on Friday 19 May and has an epic run time of two hours and 59 minutes!