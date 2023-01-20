ITVX: How do I get ITVX on my TV, what number is ITVX on freeview, how to watch The Reunion

ITV’s new streaming service ITVX has now been launched by the broadcaster. Here’s what it is all about and how to get ITVX on your television.

As the freezing cold weather continues to bite and the nights get darker, ITV has came to our rescue by developing a brand new streaming service that is set to bring us more gripping television shows right to laptops and TVs across the United Kingdom. Some of the hottest and most highly anticipated shows will be available and the new streaming service launched earlier this month for viewers across the UK. It is now available on various platforms.

Here is everything you need to know about what ITVX has to offer and how to access it.

What is ITVx

ITVX was launched on December 8. Cr: ITV.

ITVX is a brand new streaming service which has been developed by the broadcaster.

Launched across various platforms on December 8, ITVX will be used as a competitor to other streaming apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

With a promise to launch a brand new series weekly from December 22, it could become one of the biggest streaming services in the United Kingdom pretty quickly, with a host of shows set to be released on the streamer.

New drama 'Litvinenko' starring David Tennant is currently streaming on ITVX. Cr: ITV

What programmes are on ITVX, how can I watch The Reunion, Love Island 2023, Litvinenko

Starring David Tennant, ITVX has launched Litvinenko, which centres of the poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

Alongside the critically acclaimed drama is A Spy Among Friends, a long-awaited drama starring Hollywood star Guy Pearce and Damien Lewis. The broadcaster has promised the new streamer will launch several new original series weekly, confirmed it will offer over a whopping ‘10,000 hours’ of content.

Recently ITVX launched drama series The Reunion.

How do I get ITVX on my tv

The ITVX app is available on various platforms, with the ITVX app pre-downloaded and available on any model of Samsung Smart TV from 2016, an Xbox One/S/X or Xbox Series X/S, any Huawei device or Chromecast, a Roku TV/streaming service and NOW smart stick or box.

Simply go to apps on any of the above devices and you will see you ITV Hub app has been upgraded to ITVX.

It is not available on Sky Q as yet, but can be accessed via Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Where else can I watch ITVX

You can already take a look what series ITVX have by going to itv.com on any web browser.

How much is ITVX and is ITVX free

Similar to Netflix, the streaming service will offer different tiers – although one key difference is that ITVX will offer a free option.

ITVX offer a ‘ad-supported’ tier which is completely free of charge and will allow you to watch all the service has to offer for free, with adverts. However, if you want an experience more similar to a standard Netflix subscription (without adverts), then you can subscribe to the premium service for £5.99 a month, or £59.99 annually. This option will also give you excess to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox.

What channel is ITVx on freeview

It is not on a specific channel, but is available on your TV in the same way ITV Hub was available to freeview viewers. Freeview Play devices should see their ITV Hub app “transform” into ITVX, without needing to manually download a new app.

