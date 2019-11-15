ITV election debate: when does it take place and is Nicola Sturgeon taking part?

The first televised debate of the 2019 General Election campaign is around the corner, but ITV have been criticised for the debate's exclusivity.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice claimed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn were locked in an "unpopularity contest", referencing the pair's lack of widespread popularity.

Nicola Sturgeon has not been invited to ITV's first General Election debate (Getty Images)

The ITV debate presents an opportunity for the pair to improve their public image and present their party's views on Brexit - and beyond - to a national audience, without direct opposition from leaders of the SNP, Liberal Democrats and other major parties.

Here's everything you need to know about the controversial debate.

Who's taking part?

The debate has been plagued by controversy since it was revealed that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn would be the sole participants in the debate.

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson will contest the first television debate (Getty Images)

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon also criticised the decision, saying that her party would also take legal action against the channel, describing the decision as "fundamentally unfair".

The Liberal Democrats have threatened legal action against the channel after they were overlooked for the debate, with party leader Jo Swinson insisting that ITV: "cannot and should not exclude the only woman leader who is able to be the next Prime Minister".

Following the debate ITV will broadcast a live interview based programme in which other party leaders will be able to comment on the head-to-head debate and set out their own plans for the country.

Will STV host a Scottish leaders debate?

Yes.

STV have revealed their intention to hold their own debate between Scottish candidates closer to the day of the General Election.

When does Johnson v Corbyn: the ITV debate take place?

The debate takes place on STV next Tuesday (November 19).

The verbal jostle between the leader of the Conservatives and the Labour Party will kick off at 8pm and last one hour.

Who's hosting?

Julie Etchingham will moderate the debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

The veteran broadcaster previously hosted ITV's election debate in 2015 and more recently chaired a head-to-head between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson ahead of the Tory Leadership contest.

Will ITV host any further debates before the election?

Yes.

The broadcaster confirmed plans to host a multi-party debate on December 1. Representatives from; The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Brexit Party, the Greens and Plaid Cymru, have all been invited to the second debate.

Julie Etchingham will again be tasked with moderating the debate.