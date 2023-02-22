Based on a bizarre true story, Cocaine Bear is set to be released in cinemas across the globe. But how much of the story is actually true and when is the film released in the UK?

Cocaine Bear is set to be one of the hottest movies of 2023. Cr: Universal Pictures

What is more terrifying than a 175lb bear? A 175lb bear that has just eaten a full duffel bag worth of cocaine – that’s what!

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear is set to be one of the biggest cinematic hits of the year and will hit cinemas across the globe in the next few days with the potential to be the latest cult hit with movie goers.

The film takes place in the United States and follows the jaw-dropping tale of a cocaine fuelled American black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage when he accidentally ingests the illegal drug and wreaks havoc on the local town.

But how much of it is actually true and – most importantly – when can we see it in UK cinemas?

Is Cocaine Bear a true story

The movie is loosely based on a true story because, in short, there was once a bear that unknowingly took the drug cocaine in the US state of Georgia in 1985. The American black bear actually ingested a full duffel bag of the illegal substance. However, unlike the film, the bear did not go on a cocaine fuelled killing spree – although the true story is probably just as bizarre.

In real life, the drug was actually dropped by a drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open after he jumped out of a plane. The duffel bag of cocaine then landed in a forest in Georgia where it was discovered by the bear.

When the bear found the duffel bag of cocaine, reported to be worth up to $15 million, he ingested the entire contents and subsequently overdosed and died. Meanwhile Thornton was later found in a driveway in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Following Thornton’s death and the discovery of his plane in the mountains of North Caroline, investigators traced his flight path and found a further NINE duffel bags of cocaine – though bag number 10 was taken by the bear, as we now know.

Cocaine Bear cast

It may be a bizarre tale but this horror comedy hit has tons of recognisable names – including the late, great Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

Alongside him is Golden Globe winner Keri Russell (Star Wars, Antlers) who plays Colette Matthews, the oldest son of rapper Ice Cube O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) who stars as Howard, Alden Ehrenreich (Solo, Oppenheimer) as Marty, Christian Convery (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Henry.

There are also confirmed roles for Brooklynn Prince as Colette's daughter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Aaron Holliday as Stache, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys as Andrew C. Thornton II, Kristofer Hivju and Hannah Hoekstra.

When is Cocaine Bear released in the UK and showtimes

The black comedy is set to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 and – luckily – you don’t have too long to wait until you can see it, with a cinema release scheduled for February 24. Cinema chain Cineworld are already taking bookings here.

Cocaine Bear age rating and run time

The horror comedy comes in at a fairly short and sweet time of 95 minutes and has been handed a certificate 15 by the BBFC for strong gore, violence, drug references, language.

Is Cocaine Bear on Netflix