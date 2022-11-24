The finale of super popular reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is closing in with contestants Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner still in the jungle.

With star-studded line-up, the series celebrated its 20th anniversary by returning to the Australian jungle after a two year spell in Wales.

Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the crown, however, the battle to win this year is closer than ever with a host of huge names entering the jungle – with the likes of Lionesses Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott, comedian Seann Walsh and radio DJ Chris Moyles amongst the favourites to win.

Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe have already departed.

There has been controversy though, with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock agreeing to take part in the series as a late contestant after resigning from parliament last year. Perhaps it is no surprise he has been handed every single bushtucker trial so far.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Jill Scott - 8/13 The Euro 2022 hero is favourite to win I'm A Celeb, with several former team mates already proclaiming her the queen of the jungle. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Owen Warner - 10/3 Last year saw a soap star claim the winning crown and history could repeat itself with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner currently second favourite to win this year's series. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

3. Mike Tindall - 5/1 Capped 75 times by the England rugby team, Mike Tindall won plenty on the field - but can he win I'm A Celeb? He is the current third favourite. Photo: Matthew Horwood Photo Sales

4. Matt Hancock - 11/1 The former Health Secretary began the show as a rank outsider, but is now fourth favourite to win. Photo: Hollie Adams Photo Sales