I'm A Celebrity...has seen its first departure of the 2023 series. Here's who is still left in the jungle and who has departed the show.

One of the most loved and viewed British reality shows of all time, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 returned to our TV screens on November 17.

The series, which returns to the Australian jungle for the second year in a row, is presented by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and has become a staple of the UK's viewing diet as viewers vote for which contestants they want to see tackle the most terrifying bushtucker trials.

Last year's edition saw Lionesses hero Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle as she beat off competition from close friend and Hollyoaks favourite Owen Warner to the crown, while controversial former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock made it all the way to final in unexpected fashion.

The season began in controversy too and viewers figures reportedly dropped significantly and were at its lowest ever due to many boycotting the show due to the inclusion of former UKIP leader and GB News presenter Nigel Farage.

Are you tuning in this year? Here is a full list of contestants that have left the jungle, what we know about I’m A Celeb eviction results and which campmates still have a chance to win and becoming King or Queen of the jungle.

Who is still in I'm A Celeb 2023, who is still in the jungle

The list of celebrities still in the I'm A Celebrity jungle are as follows:

Tony Bellow, Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Sam Thompson, Frankie Dettori, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Fred Sirieix, Danielle Harold, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard.

Who is the favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2023

A full list of favourites is available via our website here. The current favourite to win, according to SkyBet, is This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2023, who has been evicted from the jungle

As of yet, no celebrities have been voted off or evicted from the reality TV show though it has been confirmed by ITV bosses that Grace Dent has departed the show and will no longer takes part.

The English columnist and broadcaster had been forced to leave the show on "medical grounds" according, with an ITV statement saying: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike." In Sunday's (November 26) episode of the show, the food critic was seen on camera telling people that she: "just wants to go home."

How to watch I'm A Celeb 2023, what time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight

The reality TV show is screened daily, with each episode airing at 9pm on ITV1. If you do miss the show, it is available via the ITV streaming service ITV X, including previous episodes of the show.

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity 2023