I'm a Celebrity 2019: full line-up for the ITV show revealed

Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle have all been announced for this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

I'm A Celeb was one of ITV's most popular shows in its 2018 incarnation, and the channel could build on this judging by an explosive lineup announcement.

Full line-up for I'm a Celebrity Get Me OUt Of Here 2019

Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle is heading into the jungle, with sources saying before her confirmation that her links to Cheryl makes her an exciting prospect for producers.

Ex-footballer Ian Wright is also confirmed for the jungle, with former contestant Harry Redknapp letting slip that the footballer would be on this year's show at one of his An Evening With Harry Redknapp shows.

Elsewhere in the line-up are presenter Kate Garraway, and ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning until 2018.

DJs Adele Roberts (Radio 1) and Roman Kemp (Capital FM) are appearing alongside Myles Stephenson, who won The X Factor in 2017 with his band Rak-Su.

Rounding out this year’s contestants is former rugby star turned MMA fighter James Haskell and Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell.

Will Ant and Dec be returning?

Ant and Dec will reunite after the former took a break from TV commitments following a drink-drive conviction.

Holly Willoughby will not be returning to the Australian jungle to present I’m A Celebrity this year.

When asked if there was a possibility of presenting I’m A Celebrity as a trio, Willoughby said: “I just don’t think it’s even an option. I’m not even thinking about that. I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it as everyone else is."

In other presenting news, it has been confirmed that former jungle camp mates Emily Atack and Adam Thomas will be joining Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett this year.

Earlier this year, Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash both confirmed that they were stepping down from their presenting duties on the Australia based show.

Atack's role on the show follows ITV's trend of hiring popular former contestants after she won the nation's heart and took the runner up spot during the final last year.

Meanwhile, Thomas was another I'm A Celebrity favourite during his time on the show in 2016 when he came in third place.