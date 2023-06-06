ITVX has become one of the most popular streaming services with audiences since its release last year. Here’s how to get ITVX on your television and how to watch Irvine Welsh’s new series Crime.

ITV’s brand new streaming service has brought audiences so of the most gripping television shows right to laptops and TVs across the United Kingdom, with the launch of ITVX at the end of 2022 proving very popular with viewers. Some of the newest and most highly anticipated series will be available and the new streaming service launched earlier this month for viewers across the UK. It is now available on various platforms.

Here is everything you need to know about what ITVX has to offer and how to access it.

What is ITVX

ITVX is a brand new streaming service which has been developed by the broadcaster and launched last year across a number of platforms. ITVX was released in order to compete with other streaming apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

With a promise to launch a brand new series weekly from last December, it has developed into one of the biggest streaming services in the United Kingdom pretty quickly, with a host of shows released on the streamer since its launched five months ago.

What programmes are on ITVX

A number of popular television shows have already launched on the streamer with the most recent being Irvine Welsh’s Crime. The newest season of Love Island is also available for viewers.

Starring David Tennant, ITVX has also launched Litvinenko last year,which centres on the poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

Alongside these programmes are critically acclaimed dramas such as A Spy Among Friends, a long-awaited drama starring Hollywood star Guy Pearce and Damien Lewis. The broadcaster has promised the new streamer will launch several new original series weekly, confirmed it will offer over a whopping ‘10,000 hours’ of content.

Recently ITVX launched drama series such as A Spy Among Us, Nolly and Georgia vs Bear are also available on the ITVX app.

How do I get ITVX on my tv, how can I watch Love Island 2023

The ITVX app is available on various platforms, with the ITVX app pre-downloaded and available on any model of Samsung Smart TV from 2016, an Xbox One/S/X or Xbox Series X/S, any Huawei device or Chromecast, a Roku TV/streaming service and NOW smart stick or box.

Simply go to apps on any of the above devices and you will see you ITV Hub app has been upgraded to ITVX.

It is not available on Sky Q as yet, but can be accessed via Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Where else can I watch ITVX

You can already take a look what series ITVX have by going to itv.com on any web browser.

Is it ITVX free

Similar to Netflix, the streaming service will offer different tiers – although one key difference is that ITVX will offer a free option.

ITVX offer a ‘ad-supported’ tier which is completely free of charge and will allow you to watch all the service has to offer for free, with adverts. However, if you want an experience more similar to a standard Netflix subscription (without adverts), then you can subscribe to the premium service for £5.99 a month, or £59.99 annually. This option will also give you excess to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox.

What channel is ITVX on freeview, how do I get ITVX on freeview

It is not on a specific channel, but is available on your TV in the same way ITV Hub was available to freeview viewers. Freeview Play devices should see their ITV Hub app “transform” into ITVX, without needing to manually download a new app.