Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has returned fans to a Westeros where dragons reign.

Almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is exploring the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tears itself apart in a war known as the Dance of Dragons.

The series promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its runtime. Here is a guide to the most significant and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.

1. Caraxes Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother of King Viserys. Caraxes is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy". Photo: HBO Photo Sales

2. Vhagar Vhagar is one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. In House of the Dragon she is the largest and most powerful dragon alive. She is ridden by Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) and Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton/Ewan Mitchell) Photo: HBO Photo Sales

3. Meleys Meleys the Red Queen is the mount of experienced dragonrider Rhaenys Targaryen (Emily Best), King Viserys I's cousin and the Queen Who Never Was. She is an old dragon, huge and bright red, but is fearsome in battle. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

4. Syrax Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock), who is named heir to the throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Syrax has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes. Photo: HBO Photo Sales