House of the Dragon: The 17 strongest dragons in Games of Thrones prequel - from Vhagar to Caraxes
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is returning fans to a Westeros where dragons reign.
Almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will explore the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tore itself apart in a war known as the Dance of Dragons.
The series, which premiered on August 21, promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its seasons. Here is a guide to the most significant and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.